New York Mom Shot And Killed Execution Style While Pushing Baby In Stroller

On the peak of a shift in New York gun laws following a questionable Supreme Court ruling last week, a 20-year-old new mom was shot in the head at point-blank range while pushing her three-month-old in a stroller on the Upper East Side.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted out confirmation of the to the tragedy (seen above), which occurred near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street around 8:30 PM on Wednesday night. NBC New York reports that her baby fortunately wasn’t hurt, with the suspect said to have fired a single shot at the victim’s head before running off.

“Mayor Eric Adams, who had spent the day talking about gun violence — announcing a ghost gun crackdown with New York State Attorney General Letitia James before meeting with Democratic U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York on gun trafficking — stood alongside NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell as she briefed the media.

‘This entire day we have been addressing the problem of overproliferation of guns on our street, how readily accessible they are and how there is just no fear in using these guns on innocent New Yorkers,’ Adams said Wednesday. ‘This is the result of that.’

‘These are real lives, when a mother is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point-blank range it shows just how this national problem is impacting families,’ the Democratic mayor added as he called for bail reform. Adams also demanded, as he has frequently in recent weeks, more government action to buckle a trend he says applies whether ‘you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn.’”

NYPD is looking into whether there’s a connection to the mother and her killer, and even investigating the possibility that it may be the child’s father. Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. “We’re going to continue to do our job,” Mayor Adams assured, also adding, “We’re going to find this person who is guilty of this horrific crime. We’re going to find him and bring him to justice. We need to make sure this innocent person receives the justice we’re asking for.”

