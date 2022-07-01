Contests
Win Tickets to See Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai, and Queen Naja

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to The Hello Tour with Mary J Blige featuring Ella Mai and Queen Naja on October 27th  at The Heritage Bank Center. For your chance to win just text the keyword “HELLO” to 24042 for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply.

 

 

