Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to reveal her simple day to night makeup routine using all Revlon products, and we can’t wait to put it to use for our next outing!

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a quick IG Reel showing off a snippet of her makeup tutorial, showing a few cute bloopers from the full video before diving into her cute, daytime summer look that’s perfect for the beach and perfect for the club at nighttime as well. “I don’t know what the look gon’ look like, I’m just winging it,” she joked while applying different looks on her face before revealing the finished product and telling fans, “you don’t have to do your makeup the way I do my makeup but if it helps somebody I’m happy.”

go check out my new day to night make up tutorial using ALL “HOTTIESgo check out my new day to night make up tutorial using ALL @REVLON products that will take you from champagne brunch to d’usse shots at the club in a few easy steps. Link in my story. See below for a breakdown of all of the products I used. #RevlonXMeg ,” she captioned the post before including the products she used in. the caption, such as:

Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad in Pretty

Colorstay Brow Pencil in Dark Brown

Colorstay Eyeliner in Brown

Colorstay Foundation

Revlon Expert Tweezer Slant Tip

Colorstay Matte Lite Crayon in On Clous Wine

Super Lustrous Lipstick in Champagne on Ice

Super Lustrous The Gloss in Crystal Clear

Skinlights Prismatic Highlighter in Daybreak Glimmer

Colorstay Day to Night Eyeshadow Quad in Moonlit

Colorstay Eyeliner in Black

Check out the IG Reel below.

You can view Meg’s full makeup routine on her YouTube channel.

Will you try this look?

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Her Day To Night Makeup Routine Using Revlon Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com