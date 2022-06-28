CLOSE
The WIZ has your chance to win $250 towards gas & your summer flyaway, tickets to see Chris Brown & Lil Baby Plus a 24in TV just by taking the WIZ Music Curator Challenge!
CLICK HERE OR TEXT WIZCASH TO 24042
TRENDING STORIES:
- Win Cas For Gas, Your Summer Flyaway and Tix to see Chris Brown!
- Report: 46 People Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas
- Ali Alexander Plays To His Dwindling Base After January 6 Committee Cooperation Confirmed
- Lori Harvey Shines In All Black While Spending 12 Hours In Vegas
- Cardi B Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Single And It’s Fire!
- Black Music Month: Check Out This Throwback of A ’98 Freaknik Video Referencing Atlanta As “Black America”
- If We Can’t Go To The Pynk, Where The Hell Can We Go? ‘P-Valley’ Episode 4 Recap
- Pregnancy Related Deaths Could Soar For Black Women Now That Roe V. Wade Has Been Overturned
- AFAF: I Cheated Before Walking Down The Aisle!
- Samuel L. Jackson Rips Uncle Clarence Thomas On Twitter