According to NBC4i, a 39-year-old man slapped former Mayor Rudy Giuliani inside a Staten Island grocery store on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Giuliani, 78, was in a ShopRite store around 3:20 p.m. when he was attacked, police said. He was slapped in the back.
“What’s up, scumbag?” the alleged attacker said, according to an NYPD official.
Police took the suspect into custody. Charges were pending Sunday evening.
According to The Hill, the suspect was a grocery store employee.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Man slaps Rudy Giuliani at New York grocery store, police say was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com