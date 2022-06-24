101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Our resident makeup artist Anika Kai gives us the lowdown on Morphe’s Making You Blush collection. Watch her review below!

Now, getting into the powder blushes, there are five powder blushes. They’re very very very wearable on light to medium skin tones. These are four of them. You you can see the vibe, and then if you are chocolatey like me, Juicy Secret is really pretty. This is gonna work for all my chocolate divas out there. Morphe, I kind of wish that you had a little more shades for us, a red an orange, you know something

Anika Kai Highlights Her Favorite Products From Morphe’s Making You Blush Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com