Anika Kai Highlights Her Favorite Products From Morphe’s Making You Blush Collection

Anika Kai: Welcome back to my channel. My name is Anika Kai and I am a celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer. Today is all about Morphe’s newest collection, Making You Blush and I am here to review
for you all the goodies that they have in store with this newest collection, so stay tuned.
First up we have the blush balm, which comes in five shades and the colors are gorgeous. The textures are gorgeous. My favorite, as you can tell I already started dipping into it, it’s called Mighty Mauve and that is what I have on my lip, on my cheek, on my eye. It’s a really good like multi-use color. I think it will work for
almost all skin tones in some capacity. If it is too light to go on your cheek, try it on your lips.
Second one I’ve already used is called Wild Wine and this one is also on my cheeks. I use it to kind of deepen the edges of the Mighty Mauve and it’s a really pretty crease color. If you have oilier eyelids, be sure to use some type of eyeshadow or something to set down the color but as a base. It is gorgeous. The other three colors in the range are all too light for my skin tone but I would definitely add them to my kit because I really enjoy this formula and if you are in the light to medium skin tone, these will be your best friends.
Now, getting into the powder blushes, there are five powder blushes. They’re very very very wearable on light to medium skin tones. These are four of them. You you can see the vibe, and then if you are chocolatey like me, Juicy Secret is really pretty. This is gonna work for all my chocolate divas out there. Morphe, I kind of wish that you had a little more shades for us, a red an orange, you know something
we could get into.
Now, when I tell you I could not wait to get into this next product, I mean, let’s get into it. Let’s really get into it. Okay, this is giving date night, this is giving time, this is giving freshness. Let’s go into bright pink here
notoriously hard to swatch shade. She’s cute, all around flawless palette. This one went straight into my personal collection.
And last but certainly not least we have our nine pan palette called 9p because that’s what it is love and lust. It just looks like the perfect neutral, you know? I love matte neutral. Hot Fire, this can also be used as a
blush. I think a lot of the shades in this collection can be used as a blush. No surprise there it’s called Making You Blush. These shimmers are real chunky, let’s see what they’re giving; multi-dimension. I must say that all of these shadows go on very very smoothly. Let me know what you think about this collection. I think it’s really beautiful. I know that Morphe puts a lot of time and attention into their collaboration so
this one is no exception. Run out and go get yourself the cream blushes. You can put the powder blushes on top if you’re a little bit earlier. Those to me are my hero product from the collection as well as that beautiful Vava Bloom palette. I mean the packaging alone has got me.