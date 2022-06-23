101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods is taking on a new business venture where she gets to show off her beauty and killer curves. Taking to Instagram, the model revealed the big news, a new partnership with Playboy Centerfold, by sharing a racy photo of herself, and we’re here for it!

For her big announcement, the beauty posed in a white lace crop top and hot shorts. She wore her hair long and blonde with soft curls and posed in front of a red Playboy backdrop to resemble the brand’s iconic magazine cover. “Excited to announce my newest partnership with @playboycenterfold @playboy link is in bio for all of the exclusive content ” she captioned the sexy photo for her 12.6 Million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Playboy Centerfold officially launched in December of last year as a way for “creators to interact directly with their fans,” while promising to be “the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture,” the press release explained. And Jordyn certainly will be in good hands with Cardi B currently serving as the brand’s first creative director, giving the social media influencer yet another way to shine.

Jordyn Woods Announces New Partnership With ‘Playboy Centerfold’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com