Switching careers can be one of the most trying decisions a person can make. For social media sensation Rachael O’Neil, that’s been her reality a few times over — college track star, stripper, news anchor and viral comedienne are all aka’s that she’s claimed throughout her illustrious life.

DJ Misses and Incognito recently had the funnywoman stop by for a POTC exclusive on her journey from reporting on viral events to creating them herself for hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide.

In addition to making people laugh, O’Neil is also a budding entrepreneur with her “12.5” movement. Originated as her own term of confidence for men and women alike, the imprint is now making its way onto merch and gaining an impressive following in itself.

It’s just one of the many hustles that she’s currently laying out for her future, which a she tells us is looking very bright and star-studded to say the least.

Watch the hilarious Rachael O’Neil’s full interview on Posted On The Corner below:

Rachael O’Neil Explains Her Journey From News Anchor To Comedian & How To Be A “12.5” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com