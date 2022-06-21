101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s anyone’s face card that never declines it’s Nia Long, and she just keeps on getting better and better with time!

In a stunning Instagram post, the legendary actress showed off her flawless face, glowing skin and long, healthy hair as she served effortlessly in a stunning selfie. Posted to her make up artist, Keita Moore’s Instagram page, the beauty sat pretty donning a natural beat, glossy lip and a white bathrobe. Moore share the photo to their IG page earlier this week, captioning the post, “N I A L O N G || @IamNiaLong Set life with a whole snack!!!!” before tagging her entire glam squad.

Check out the post below.

Of course, the internet went into a frenzy over this stunning selfie and flooded Moore’s comments with their praises. “She is stunning ” wrote one follower while another commented with, ‘Adore so natural and glowtastic” and another simply wrote, “Beautiful ”

Whatever Nia Long is using on her skin, we’ll take two!

RELATED STORIES:

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The Essence Black Women In Hollywood Luncheon

Beyoncé, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis Receive Nominations In The 94th Annual Academy Awards

Nia Long Shows Off Her Face Card In A Flawless Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com