Beauties, get ready to ice your Crocs out like the one and only Saweetie, as the rapper has just announced her partnership with the brand’s Jibbitz charms.

In an Instagram post shared to her account, the “My Type” rapper revealed the news by modeling the shoes with the icy charms and captioning the photo set, “So excited to announce my custom Icy Jibbitz with @crocs!! Tap in tomorrow for the drop! #SaweetieXCrocs”

Check out the post below.

Having partnered with the brand previously on a Hidden Valley Ranch-themed release, Saweetie has reunited with Crocs to add an Icy touch to the label’s Jibbitz charms.

“My fans can now put the icing on any outfit using the Jibbitz charms I designed alongside Crocs — one of my favorite brands and one that values self-expression as much as I do,” the rapper explained in a press release.

The collaboration includes limited-edition Jibbitz which can be purchased in bundles of five with Classic Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal Crocs. The Classic Clog, called”Pure Water,” highlights Saweetie’s hit “Tap In” and includes frosty snowflake and butterfly motifs on a pastel blue base. While the “Taffy Pink” sandals come in cotton candy pink and include the same Iced out charms.

Fans and Icy Girlz can visit the Crocs’ website to purchase the limited-edition Jibbitz bundles, which are only limited to one per customer. The “Pure Water” Bundle currently retails for $69.99 while the “Taffy Pink” Classic Cozzzy Sandal Bundle retails for $74.99.

Beauties, will you cop?

Saweetie Announces New Custom Icy Jibbitz In Partnership With Crocs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com