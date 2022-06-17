Producer On Drake’s New Album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Says Some Tracks Were Inspired By Baltimore Club Music

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Drake surprised fans Thursday night (June 16) when he announced he would be dropping his seventh studio album entitled “Honestly, Nevermind.”

Many fans to Twitter to share their reactions to the album and let’s just say, black Twitter never fails us.

However, as fans continue to chatter and exchange thoughts on the project, one of the producers on the album shares that he drew inspiration from Baltimore’s Club Music.

Gordo, formally known as DJ Carnage, and producer behind the tacks “Currents,” “Sticky,” “Massive,” “Ties That Bind,” “Calling My Name,” and “Flights Booked” shared how his upbringing in Maryland inspired some of the tracks.

“Growing up in Maryland…. Baltimore club music was always being played in the car or at home by my mother and the family… felt good to bring it to the masses in this album… #honestlynevermind”

Whether the album is your speed or you prefer something different, knowing that a piece of Baltimore’s culture, especially our club music, inspired the vibe for Drake’s album is definitely something to be proud about. What are your thoughts on the album though? Share them with us!

