Celebrity Stylist Law Roach And Iconic Fashion Brand Hervé Léger Collaborate On Women’s Clothing Collection

It’s about time Law Roach bottled up his talents into a collection! The popular celebrity stylist has linked up with luxury brand Hervé Léger to bring the world fierce fashions for women, and we are excited!

Roach posted a chic video to Instagram of him and a model walking a white runway in all black attire. “And then THIS happened….. tonite we celebrate the launch of my collaboration with the ICONIC @herveleger. @morellibrothers,” captioned Roach. His followers (including notable celebrities) flooded his comment section with praises; knowing that when it comes to style – Law is a Gawd!

Celebrities like Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Venus Williams, and Jennifer Hudson have all been blessed by his creative styling direction. Roach has been the “Image Architect” behind masculine pantsuits that fit perfectly on a feminine silhouette and jaw-dropping gowns that stole the show on the red carpet. Each of these looks never fails to give luxury and life.

Teaming up with a notable brand like Hervé Léger is prolific, and we can only imagine the fashions that will become of this partnership. Hervé Léger is known for its ultra-sexy bandage dresses, and Roach has a knack for turning a simple fashion look into an epic ensemble. We can’t wait to see what this collection is about!

