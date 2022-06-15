Gunna, “Banking On Me,” Millyz “Sometimes” & More | Daily Visuals 6.15.22

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As Gunna stares at the possibility of decades behind bars and Chloe Bailey contemplates different jailbreak scenarios to get her boo out the bing, the man continues to drop music for his fans and today blessed them with some new visual work to hold them down as he deals with his situation.

Releasing a new video for his cut “Banking On Me,” Gunna finds himself wooing multiple women throughout his city during a much more carefree time when he didn’t have to worry about lawyer fees and RICO charges. Chloe might rethink her prison break plans after watching this joint. Just sayin.’

Back in Boston, Millyz counts his blessings and for his clip to “Sometimes” gives fans a look at how far he’s come in life as he kicks it with superstar rap peers and politics at MLB ballparks with fans in attendance. Good for him.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Soulja Boy, and more.

GUNNA – “BANKING ON ME”

MILLYZ – “SOMETIMES”

CURREN$Y – “ONE TRACK MIND”

SOULJA BOY – “SH*T TALKER”

HOTBOII – “RICH HOW I’M DYIN”

MAXO KREAM – “JIGGA DAME”

DUSTY LOCANE – “ICED OUT”

RON SUNO FT. ROWDY REBEL – “WHAT THEY GON SAY”

