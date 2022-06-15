Queen Latifah Leads Important Coversation About Obesity With Her ‘It’s Bigger Than Me’ Tour

Rapper, role model and award-winning actress Queen Latifah is using her platform to lead an educational chat around the shame and biases of obesity. Leading a 3-city tour, the Equalizer actor created a safe space for people to discuss health, obesity, and body positivity.

In a candid interview, Latifah explains the importance of the “It’s Bigger Than Me” tour and reminisces on a time when she was asked to shed some weight for an on-screen role. The icon drops some gems that’ll inspire you to reexamine your relationship with yourself and your body. For Latifah, loving yourself means holding yourself accountable when picking up unhealthy habits. The Grammy-award winning artist says she never had to learn to love her body because she loves her curves, but she has had to acknowledge overindulgence in her diet. One can navigate to a healthier mindset through education, grace for your growing body, and self-love.

Although the It’s Bigger Than Me tour ended on June 14th is Los Angeles, Latifah will continue to hold space for those who need to be educated and uplifted. You can follow the tour’s mission on Instagram @ItsBiggerThan. Be sure to check out our interview.

