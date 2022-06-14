101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

On today’s episode of “I get it from my mama,” Blue Ivy captured the hearts of the internet when she stepped out with her father at Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals. The dynamic duo, who frequent basketball games together, sat casually courtside as cameras and fans looked on.

Shortly after the images made their rounds online, the internet aunties began to rave about the uncanny resemblance between Blue and her iconic mother, Beyoncé.

While we were mostly amused by how unimpressed the 10-year-old pre-pre-teen was by her very famous dad, we swooned over that gorgeous head of hair and the face her mother copied and pasted.

We’ve had the pleasure of watching Blue Ivy grow up right before our eyes. The Carters are protective of their children, especially their firstborn. The ambitious Grammy-award-winning 10-year-old was met with lots of criticism growing up because she shined beautifully with her father’s features. If the trolls weren’t talking about her hair, they were referencing her looks in a way that children should never be talked about.

Blue has always been beautiful, and judging by these photos, she’s coming fast and furiously for her mother’s genes. What a stunner! What do you think? Is Blue Ivy morphing into Beyoncé 2.0?

Blue Ivy Stole Beyonce’s Face, And The Internet Is In A Frenzy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com