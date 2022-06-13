Diva’s Daily Dirt: Roddy Ricch Charges Update + Jennifer Hudson Officially Gains EGOT Status!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch Charges Dismissed

Rapper Roddy Ricch’s weekend got off to a rocky start but he has since been released from custody.

Roddy, 23, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, was reported with two other men in a black 2020 Cadillac passing through a checkpoint in Citi Field about 6:30 pm Saturday when police stopped them and found a loaded firearm. The Grammy award-winning rapper was charged with

four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, one count of possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and one count of unlawful possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device. Roddy Ricch was released a short time thereafter and the criminal charges have been dismissed. On Sunday night, the ‘Racks in the Middle’ rapper performed at the MetLife Stadium and led the crowd in chanting, ‘EFF THE NYPD!’

Representatives for Roddy Ricch have not spoken out about the matter.

Jennifer Hudson Officially Gains EGOT Status After Tony Award Win

Jennifer Hudson has officially made history and joined the illustrious EGOT club after winning a Tony at this year’s Tony Awards!

J.Hud is also the first American Idol finalist to hit EGOT status after now having an Emmy (Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for Baby Yaga), two Grammy’s (Best R&B Album and Best Musical Theater Album), and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls. Hudson is now the 17th artist in history to achieve this in her career and the second black woman in history to reach EGOT status following the great Whoopi Goldberg.

Who knows, with talent and stage presence like this the ‘Spotlight’ singer may be well on her way to earning yet another daytime Emmy as she gears up to host her very own talk show reportedly coming this Fall.

