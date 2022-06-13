Post Malone Announces Tour with Roddy Ricch with Ohio Stop

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has announced the Twelve Carat Tour with special guest Roddy Ricch kicking off Saturday, September 10th in Omaha Nebraska. The tour will consist of 33 stops across North America with a stop in Columbus on September 18th at Nationwide Arena.

Presale tickets will be available for Citi Cardmembers starting Tuesday, June 14th at 10am and ending Thursday, June 16th at 10pm. For details on the presale visit www.citientertainment.com

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday June 17th at 10am at all ticketmaster locations and online at ticketmaster.com