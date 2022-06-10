101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

This week The Morning Hustle is back with another segment of Believe The Hype with A.B.! Legal student, future lawyer and all around HYPE girl! This week we discuss another tragic loss in the hip-hop community with the death of Atlanta based rapper, Trouble, gas prices that keep skyrocketing and more.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Every week we tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. Listen every Friday at 7:10am ET.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Believe The Hype: The Tragic Death Of Rapper Trouble, Gun Reform, Gas & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com