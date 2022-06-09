Pharrell Williams Announces Special Guests For Something In The Water Festival

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Come Juneteenth weekend, the hottest ticket in Washington, D.C. will be the Something In The Water music festival. Festival founder Pharrell Williams shared a portion of the special guests slated to perform at SITW and it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

On Thursday (June 9), Pharrell threw out a teaser list of some of the big names that will get stage time at Something In The Water. Along with the aforementioned performers, SITW will welcome the brother duo of the Clipse, Justin Timberlake, N.O.R.E., Q-Tip, and SZA along with other guests yet to be announced.

Anderson .Paak will make his return to SITW alongside his Free Nationals band. J Balvin, 21 Savage, and bLAck pARty have been added to the three-day bill. There will also be local DC flavor at SITW with TOB, YungManny, and Bad Brains: A Tribute by Black Dots, which puts a spotlight on the Black rock pioneers. Go-Go legends Rare Essence and Backyard Band will also take the staage.

For those who can’t attend the event, Amazon Music will exclusively livestream SITW starting at 3 PM ET on June 17 by way of the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Prime Video will also feature a pair of content channels that will give fans access to various performances throughout the weekend. The livestream is presented in conjunction with “Credit The Culture,” a celebration of Black Music Month (June) from Amazon Music.

“Amazon Music always has the most innovative programming and I’m thrilled they have come onboard to livestream SOMETHING IN THE WATER’” says Pharrell Williams. “By livestreaming they are helping give access to so many people who can’t travel to DC Juneteenth weekend.”

Along with the aforementioned acts, 6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, and dozens more will rock the SITW stages all weekend from June 17 through June 19.

Three-day passes are on sale now at SOMETHINGINTHEWATER.COM.

