Final Trailer For ‘Nope’ Confirms Extraterrestial Shenanigans

Jordan Peele’s latest film Nope had us all assuming that the film’s reluctant protagonist we’re looking up and saying NAH at a looming presence in the sky. The final trailer confirms its worst-kept secret.

Nope Is All About Aliens

Or so it seems. You can never be too sure when it comes to a Jordan Peele film. But based on this trailer, the critically acclaimed new master of horror blew some of his load with his next project Nope.

In the final trailer for the film, we learn everything hits the fan following the mysterious and sudden death of Otis Jr. (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald Haywood’s (Keke Palmer) father, Otis Sr. (Keith David).

Their father’s death initially has OJ pondering what will become of the family business of training rodeo horses. At the same time, he weighs if the anomaly he saw in the sky had something to do with his father’s death.

The sibling’s curiosity is piqued about the ominous clouds that always hover above their ranch and don’t move, and they decide to get some equipment and experts to watch the skies.

What follows is the trailer revealing that an extraterrestrial force is indeed “terrorizing” OJ and Emerald and anyone near. What we don’t know is why? This film’s tone also doesn’t seem as spooky as his other films based on this trailer.

If you have seen any of Peele’s other films, there’s a good chance that aliens aren’t as evil as we think, but that’s something we will learn when Nope arrives in theaters on July 22nd.

Nope also stars Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea. Step in the final trailer for one of the summer’s highly-anticipated films below.

