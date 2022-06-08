101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off the looks from her latest fashion shoot and she looks amazing!

Taking to the platform, the rapper donned a two piece icy blue bikini and matching cut out boots with a platform heel from Rick Owens. She paired the look with a tan puffer vest from the same designer and served face as she posed on a stool. Styled by Luxury Law, the rapper accessorized the look with futuristic black shades and wore her hair in tight curls that were parted over to one side of her face.

The beauty shared the photo set on her Instagram page for her millions of followers, captioning the look, “Runway on Miss Belcalis.” Check out the stylish look below.

Not only is she giving us style goals, but she’s also going us body goals as well! Safe to say she looks TF good! Beauties, what do you think of Cardi’s latest look?

Cardi B Looks Icy Hot In Her Latest IG Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com