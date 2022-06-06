101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently and looked like royalty in an all black Bibhu Mohaptra Ensemble.

Styled by talented celeb stylist Jason Rembert, the actress and legendary rapper donned a shiny black, long sleeve dress from the brand that looked asbolutely beautiful on her. She wore her hair in a low pony tail with two curled bangs that framed both sides of her face and rocked a soft red lip and minimal makeup and jewlery. She accessorized the look with light jewelry and slide in, peep toe heels and was all smiles for her late night television appearance.

The entertainer’s stylist took to Instagram to share the look from the evening, captioning the photo set, “Queen Latifah for @jimmykimmellive wearing @bibhumohapatra.”

Check it out below.

Fans and fashionistas completely ate this look up, flooding Jason’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “She’s sooo beautiful,” one follower commented while others left an array of heart eye, fire flame and crown emojis for this fashionable queen.

What do you think about Queen Latifah’s fashionable ensemble?

Queen Latifah Looked Like Royalty In A Bibhu Mohapatra Ensemble On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com