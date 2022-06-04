101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé has returned to Instagram to give us full glam in a curve hugging dress that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the Black is King entertainer shared a photo set of herself donning a blue, red and white polka dot dress with lace detailing that gave us fashion envy and more! The thin strapped dress featured a side thigh high slit and matching gloves which the entertainer wore to perfection. She paired the look with a small black handbag and added a pearl bracelet on her wrists and dainty earrings in her ears to set the look off right. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted over to one side of her face as she showed off the look from every angle.

Check out the look below.

Bey’s 260 million IG followers completely ate this look up, flooding the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “ ,” actress Lala commented on the gorgeous photo set while another wrote, “Girl. Wtf you been? It don’t matter. You here now,” referencing the fact that Beyonce hasn’t graced us with an IG post since March.

We’re so glad she’s back on the ‘Gram to serve and slay!

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Opens The 2022 Oscars With A Spectacular Performance Of ‘Be Alive’

Style Gallery: Beyoncé At The Oscars Over The Years

Beyoncé Went Bold For the 2022 Oscars In A Yellow Custom Valentino Haute Couture Gown

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet In A Curve Hugging Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com