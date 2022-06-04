Brandee Evans Celebrates Her Birthday And The Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’ In Style

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Brandee Evans is celebrating her birthday and the season two premiere of “P-Valley” in style and we’re loving her red hot look!

The actress took to Instagram to show off her sultry look, posing alongside her “P-Valley” co-stars as well as rapper Megan The Stallion for the big red carpet premiere. For her look, Brandee donned a curve-hugging red gown with dramatic shoulders and sleeves. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a deep v-neckline to show off her curves and toned body. She wore her hair in a high, slicked backed bun and donned minimal jewelry, letting the dress speak for itself.

The beauty shared a photo set from the big night on the social platform, showing off her sultry gown as well as photos from inside the premiere. About last night… ,” She captioned the photo set. “My birthday and the premiere of Season 2 @pvalleystarz It was a dream. I should have more words but I’m still processing it. Thank you God. Just thank you. #DreamsComeTrue”

She then thanked her glam squad and her photographer for making her look so amazing. Check out the photo set below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeW19xcv5Hf/?hl=en

Season 2 of “P-Valley” is now streaming on Starz!

