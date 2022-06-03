101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods took to Instagram to show off her bikini body in a cheeky post and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the social media model bared all in a teeny tiny red bikini that showed off her best assets. In the photo, the beauty posed in the sand while peacefully laying on the beach underneath a palm tree that cast its shadow on her back. She let her curly locs hang long and over to one side as she gave us body goals in the sultry photo.

“vacation loading…” she captioned the photo for her 12.5 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“Insane Flick Jordy,” one of the beauty’s IG followers wrote on the photo while another wrote, “Dope pic! ” while others simply commented with heart eye and fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Bikini Bod In A Cheeky IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com