Mildred Muhammad Exclusive Interview 20 Years Later l The Outlet With Kei-Touch

Exclusive Interview…Mildred D. Muhammad…20 Years Later!!!

Kei-Touch had an exclusive 20 years later interview with Mildred D. Muhammad, Award-Winning Global Keynote Speaker, CEO & Founder My F.O.C.U.S. LLC and Ex-wife of DC Sniper.

20 years ago, her ex-husband John Allen Muhammad known as the DC Sniper, terrorized the DMV area in October 2002 with a series of coordinated shootings killing 10 people; appearing to be random attacks. Mildred’s story is a case of international child custody and domestic abuse.

“What most people don’t know is that I was the intended target, he was killing innocent people to cover up my murder so he could come in and get custody of our children,” said Mildred Muhammad.

After counseling herself and her children on how to survive victim-blaming in the face of adversity, she turned her tragic circumstances into an opportunity to establish ground on all forms of Domestic Violence that are often overlooked.

20 years later, Mildred’s mission has become even more powerful and influential as a result of her experience. Simply put, she was a victim who became a survivor and is now a global crusader against domestic violence and abuse!

Her work through My F.O.C.U.S. LLC, has touched the lives of thousands and offices of law enforcement, corporations, global and national organizations to include the United States Armed Forces.

Mildred is the epitome of strength, brilliance, perseverance and determination!

20 years later we are telling HER story on The Outlet with Kei-Touch!

