Gabrielle Union And Kaavia Kick Off Sunday Funday In Matching Yellow Dresses

Gabrielle Union and her adorable mini me, daughter Kaavia, are kicking off Sunday funday in the best way possible: in matching yellow dresses!

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a cute video of herself alongside her baby girl as they relaxed in rocking chairs and rocked matching yellow maxi dresses that are perfect for summer. Gabrielle wore her dress with jumbo box braids in her hair while Kaavia matched he mom’s fly and also wore a braided look in her own hair. Kaavia’s dress featured yellow suns printed throughout while Gab’s was a solid yellow color and billowed out at the ankles.

In the video, Kaavia adorably told her mommy to “watch this” as she pretended to relax and then was ready to turn up! “When you wanna relax and turn up at the same dang time,” Gabrielle hilariously captioned the video before adding, “Do you boo boo. Be safe out there good people. #SundaySweetness”

Looks like Gabrielle and Kaavia are kicking off their Sunday right!

