Aja Naomi King Slays In White Oscar de la Renta Gown

Aja Naomi King was spotted on the scene at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this week donning an elegant Oscar de la Renta gown and we’re swooning!

The actress took to Instagram to show off her fashionable look, uploading a photo set of herself rocking the elegant gown to perfection. The one shouldered white gown featured a long train that flowed from her shoulder and draped the floor. The dress itself fit the beauty like a glove and sat just above her knee to show off her toned legs. She paired the look with elegant diamond encrusted sandals and dangly earrings and rocked her long hair parted over to one side.

“Thank you @lorealparis for inviting me and my family to the Cannes Film Festival and for your tireless support of women in the arts,” the former How To Get Away With Murder star captioned the photo set. “With the #LightsOnWomen award, you have created a beautiful opportunity for aspiring female filmmakers. Thank you for striving to make cinema a more inclusive place ”

Check it out below.

But this wasn’t all she shared with her one million followers. She also posted an IG Reel of herself strutting her stuff in the elegant look, captioning the post, “When the shoes come off!” a feeling we know all too well. Check it out below!

Whew, she looks absolutely stunning!

