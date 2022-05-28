101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B took to Instagram today to show off her colorful Miu Miu ensemble and we immediately have fashion envy!

For her IG photoshoot, the rapper donned a matching Miu Miu crop top and short set that looked perfect on her. She accessorized the look with white platform heels and an orange purse, donning white sunnies and a green bracelet to add pops of color to the already colorful look.

The beauty wore her hair in a side part up ‘do and had her long, white stiletto nails on full display as she posed on a private jet and showed off the fit from various angles, captioning the photo set, “Body in miu miu ,kitty on meow meow .”

Check out the photo below.

Cardi’s 132 million followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comments with their praises. “Slayage per usual! ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Queen energy,” and we couldn’t agree more.

What do you think of Cardi’s fashionable fit?

Cardi B Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Colorful Miu Miu Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com