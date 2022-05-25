101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is here to keep you up to speed with what’s happening in the culture on The Lo Down! Kanye West seems to have made his return to the Gram’ after announcing a new collaboration with McDonalds! One thing Ye’ gone do is make some money moves!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, Offset And More Step Out For Balenciaga’s NYC Show

In sadder news, more details have been released regarding the death of NFL player Dwayne Haskins who passed away last month, April 9th after being tragically hit while attempting to cross on the freeway while.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lastly, there’s a viral video going around of an altercation at the airport with former NFL player, Brendan Langley and a United Airlines employee. The fight is currently being investigated by authorities but tell us who you think was in the wrong. This and more with Lore’l and the Lo Down. Watch the full video below.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Kanye West Back On Instagram With McDonalds Collaboration & More was originally published on themorninghustle.com