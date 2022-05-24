According to NBC4i, a toxicology report released Monday showed that former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins had a high blood alcohol level before he was struck by a dump truck on a busy Florida freeway and died, according to multiple sources.
Haskins, 24, died on the morning of April 9, shortly after his car ran out of gas. He was on the roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers and in south Florida training with teammates.
The toxicology report revealed Haskins’ blood alcohol-level was at 0.20, almost triple the legal limit of 0.08 in Florida, according to a report. Other new details from investigators were reported by a Florida radio host and said that Haskins was drinking at a Miami nightclub and left the club after getting into a fight.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win a Papa Johns Gift Card!
- Texas Republicans Double Down After Another School Shooting
- Wu-Tang Clan Studio Worker Who Spent 23 Years In Prison For A Crime He Didn’t Commit To Receive $7 Million Settlement
- Spice Rack Papi: Drake’s ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ is Now America’s Fastest-Growing Restaurant
- Lala Shows Off Her Inches In New Knee-Length Wig
- Uvalde Shooting Comes Days Before NRA Texas Meeting
- Kanye West’s 2020 Election Fund Was Allegedly Hacked To Pay Off Credit Card Bills
- 15 Dead In Texas School Shooting
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rick Ross Lands New Series + Kanye Announces New Brand Partnership
- Update: 14 Students Killed, 1 Teacher Dead in Elementary School Shooting
Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when killed on freeway, report shows was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com