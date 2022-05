101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

There was a deadly crash in Bond Hill.

The driver hit a utility pole on Rhode Island Avenue near Rockingham. Our prayers are going out to the family of the person involved in the crash.

Investigators have not released the name of the person who died or said if anyone else was hurt. (WKRC)

Cincinnati: Deadly Crash In Bond Hill was originally published on rnbcincy.com