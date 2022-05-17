Jessica Betts And Niecy Nash Discuss Betts’ Latest Single ‘We Drip,’ Married Life, And More

Jessica Betts just released her latest single, We Drip, and we can thank her wife, Niecy Nash, for serving all the inspiration. Not only does the Claws actress make her directorial debut in the music video, but she also stars in the summertime bop, which is sure to keep everyone dancing.

Betts has a long history in the music industry, which began at 16-years-old when she signed to Boyz 2 Men’s record label. Since then, she went on to dominate and eventually win the hit reality TV show Road to Stardom. The soulful crooner’s unique voice and catchy lyrics make waves in the entertainment world, and she’s just getting started.

In an exclusive interview, I sat down with Betts and Nash to discuss what it was like working together on this project. The couple gives us a glimpse of married life, and Nash discloses the prayer she said to attract her soulmate. If this display of Black Love doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then the moment Betts picks up her guitar to serenade her wife will. You want want to miss this!

We Drip is the lead single off Betts’ upcoming EP slated for release in late summer. You can watch the music video here. Tell us what you think below!

