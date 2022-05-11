Diva’s Daily Dirt: Diddy’s ‘Uncanceling The Canceled,” & Dani Leigh Talks DaBaby

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy Says He’s ‘Uncanceling the canceled!’

That’s right! As Executive producer of the show, Diddy has that advantage and he just announced that Travis Scott will be taking the stage for the first time since November 2021. With the tragedy of Astroworld lingering over his career, Scott has laid low for a while now although he more recently performed a 45-minute set at Miami’s E11even nightclub.

Diddy hit his followers with the breaking news like this:

“Love is about forgiveness… so that was why it was important for me to have Travis Scott perform. It’s going to be a great night.”

The Billboard Awards air this Sunday at 8pm EST

Dani Leigh Drops New Music, Apologizes for ‘Yellow Bone’ Controversy

Dani Leigh is back and she’s dropping new music while finally sharing her side of things with a new EP and a new interview with Angie Martinez.

Not only did the 27-year-old singer share intimate details about her ‘toxic’ relationship with rapper Da Baby but she also apologized for all of the controversy surrounding the ‘Yellow Bone’ song. She first admits that it was all a learning moment for her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdbK2W5lZZ2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“I’m not a colorist, I’m not a racist, I date a whole chocolate man, I have beautiful dark skin friends. Skin isn’t something I even see, it’s not something I look at.”

Dani Leigh also explains that her relationship with Da Baby actually was on and off for about three years before they’d gotten to that wild IG life viral argument.

“We would break up for a month and then get back together… We broke up a lot. There was a lot of on and offs going on. But during that time, I definitely wasn’t his side piece.” She went on to say that Da Baby was the first man to say he wanted to build a family with her.

Of course in true music industry fashion, the ‘Easy’ singer just dropped new music. Take a listen to a snippet of ‘DeadToMe’

