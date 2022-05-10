101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Jack Harlow were acting up at the recent Kentucky Derby. So much so that Drizzy was a little tipsy during an interview at the festivities.

As per Rap-Up Magazine the two rappers turned newfound friends pulled up to the iconic horse race. Harlow is a Louisville, Kentucky native thus he was slotted as the announcer for the event. After making the “Riders Up” call he was escorted to a private area where he got to view the festivities in grand fashion. There he was joined by Drake, Bryson Tiller, DJ Drama, Boi-1da, and Druski. The “Churchill Downs” duo went on to do an impromptu performance from a Bluetooth speaker while the crowd looked on.

Afterwards they conducted an interview with NBC and this is where it was clear Champagne Papi was sipping early. “I had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy and we’re drunk,” he revealed before correcting that claim that Harlow was sober. “He’s sober, I’m drunk.” They also shared that they also bet on a horse. “There’s something pulling us towards Happy Jack,” Drake said. Harlow chimed in saying “It’s a shame there wasn’t a Happy Aubrey. We’d run that too.” Happy Jack placed 14th in the race. You can see them cut up below.

Photo:

Champagne Poetry: Drake Gives Drunk Interview At Kentucky Derby With Jack Harlow [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com