Norovirus cases on the rise in Ohio

According to NBC4i, It’s a highly-contagious virus that spreads between humans and infected surfaces. Since the beginning of January, outbreaks of the norovirus or stomach flu have increased dramatically.
“It shows up, most times, usually in the spring. And it is a virus that likes to infect the GI tract or your gut,” said Dr. Frank Esper, pediatric infectious specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.
