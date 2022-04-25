Megan Thee Stallion Shares Never-Before-Heard Details About Shooting Incident

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Up until now, details about the 2020 shooting incident between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have been sketchy. Random court details, tweets and much speculation have painted a polarizing picture for fans and naysayers who believe Megan is lying. Megan sat down with Gayle King, in an interview that aired this weekend, to finally offer more insight into the controversial night in question.

According to Megan, the incident began over an “argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” she explained. “But that’s like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time.” She added, “But I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was like – it shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

From there, an argument between the other two passengers escalated, leading Megan to exit the car, which was followed by Tory allegedly shouting, “dance b*tch” before shots rang out.

“And then he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God,’ ” she recalled. “He shot a couple of times. I was so scared. … I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, if I take a wrong step, I don’t know if he can shoot something that’s super-important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’ ”

When asked about why she told the police she stepped on glass, she said she was trying to protect everyone involved. “I don’t remember everything (the police) said to me, but I remember them asking ‘what happened to you?’ And I didn’t want them to kill any of us or shoot any of us, so I just said I stepped on glass.”

Megan denies having an intimate relationship with the rapper, but says they were “close” and bonded over the fact they both lost their mothers.

Despite her heartfelt breakdown of what happened, there are some who still don’t believe the Plan B rapper was shot by Tory. In a now deleted tweet, Megan clapped back at a Twitter troll who questioned why Megan can speak on the trial and Tory can’t.

The details are continuing to surface as the trail continues. We believe Megan.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Gears Up For The Release Of Her New Single In A Little Black Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Pink And Blue Hair In Honor Of Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Never-Before-Heard Details About Shooting Incident was originally published on hellobeautiful.com