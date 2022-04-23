Kei-Touch interviewed Veta Richardson, Best Selling Author, DEI Leader & Business Strategist. They discussed Veta’s work in the Clinton, Bush and Obama Administrations on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, what the Supreme Court confirmation of Kentanji Brown Jackson means for DEI, and her best-selling book, Take Six: Essential Habits to Own Your Destiny, Overcome Challenges, and Unlock Opportunities.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Twitter Links Chappelle Joke To DaBaby Shooting Video
- Countries For Black Americans Who Want Live Abroad
- DaBaby’s Previously Unseen Walmart Shooting Footage Released
Veta Richardson l The Outlet With Kei-Touch was originally published on woldcnews.com