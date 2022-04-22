Janelle Monáe Explains Non-Binary Status: “God Is So Much Bigger Than The ‘He’ Or The ‘She'”

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Society has slowly but surely come to understand that gender is a spectrum, with a good portion of today’s population choosing not to conform to only being assigned either male or female at birth.

Singer/actress Janelle Monáe came out a few years ago as one of those people, who’ve come to identify with the term ‘non-binary,’ and she recently explained what that means for her specifically during a sit-down with Jada, Willow and Gammy for the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Getting specific with the women of Red Table Talk, Monáe elaborated on her gender identity by stating, “I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman, solely.” She went on to explain that it was actually a decision motivated by spirituality, adding, “I feel like God is so much bigger than the ‘he’ or the ‘she.’ And if I am from God, I am everything.” Rolling Stone confirmed the Dirty Computer musician still uses she/her pronouns, and further in the RTT interview she pledged her allegiance to feminism and women’s rights by adding, “I will always, always stand with women. I will always stand with Black women. But I just see everything that I am, beyond the binary.”

Shortly after her original non-binary tweet from 2020 went viral, Janelle clarified the message by telling The Cut, “I tweeted the #IAmNonbinary hashtag in support of Nonbinary Day and to bring more awareness to the community. I retweeted the Steven Universe meme ‘Are you a boy or a girl? I’m an experience’ because it resonated with me, especially as someone who has pushed boundaries of gender since the beginning of my career. I feel my feminine energy, my masculine energy, and energy I can’t even explain.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We couldn’t be happier that Janelle Monáe is living in her truth more openly day by day. Watch her full interview on Red Table Talk below for more conversation surrounding gender, past family struggles and seeing her dad overcome an addiction to crack cocaine:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Janelle Monáe Explains Non-Binary Status: “God Is So Much Bigger Than The ‘He’ Or The ‘She'” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com