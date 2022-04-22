101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no secret that every living entertainer, be it a musician, movie actor, theater thespian or TV star, wants to be revered as someone who can do it all.

Only 16 in history have claimed the coveted title as an EGOT — a person that’s won an Emmy for television, Grammy for music, Oscar for film and Tony for Broadway — and it looks like comedic actress Tiffany Haddish is looking to join that legendary list by expanding her resume into making music.

Haddish recently spoke with TMZ while in the studio laying tracks, but it’s not for a fire debut album if that’s what you’re thinking. “The project I’m working on currently is a series of songs,” she said in-between laughs as per usual, going on to elaborate by adding, “some people want it to be an album, some people want maybe a mixtape — me personally, what I would like, is to put them in a series of movies and TV shows so there is a residual check coming in on a repeated basis and I don’t have to go on tour.” She even gave a preview of her lyrical prowess, jokingly stating, “I’m not considering myself a musical sensation, but, whatever I do, IT’S A FUCKING SENSATION!”

Haddish actually has a few singles already floating around the Internet, including the 2020 loosies “Too Much,” “Do Our Thing” with Snoop Dogg and “Come and Get Your Baby Daddy” that has a remix featuring Miami rap queen Trina.

Call us crazy, but the idea of Tiffany Haddish making an impact on the music industry sounds exciting! In a recent interview she was quoted as saying, “If T.I. can do comedy, I can do music.” We agree!

Watch Tiffany Haddish’s musical announcement via TMZ below, and let us know if you think “she ready” to be a Billboard hitmaker:

Next Pop Icon? Tiffany Haddish Set To Officially Launch A Career In Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com