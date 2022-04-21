101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The Butcher comin’!

Well, technically Benny The Butcher been here as his latest album, Tana Talk 4 has been in rotation on the block for the past few weeks and today the Buffalo lyricist is back with a new video for one of his album’s hardest cuts.

Using some vintage cinematography for his visuals to “Bust A Brick Nick,” The Butcher finds himself politicking on a ranch out in the desert with a sexy young lady who dons the kinds of outfits you’d see poppin’ in the strip club. Benny gonna stay out in the desert with her for the next few months.

Back in the Bricks, Redman keeps that OG energy going for the heads and in his latest clip to “Jane” links up with his neighborhood brethren to burn down some trees and get turnt up at a local house party.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EARTHGANG and CeeLo Green fearturing Nick Cannon, Soulja Boy, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BUST A BRICK NICK”

REDMAN – “JANE”

EARTHGANG & CEE-LO GREEN FT. NICK CANNON – “POWER”

SOULJA BOY – “BLUE CHEESE”

DICE SOHO & LIL DUKE – “GO GET IT”

M1LLIONZ & MUNNA DUCK – “10 TO DA O”

BABYTRON – “TYPE SH*T”

GLOCKBOY BOBO – “NO DISS”

Benny The Butcher “Bust A Brick Nick,” Redman “Jane” & More | Daily Visuals 4.21.22 was originally published on hiphopwired.com