Headkrack coming through with another segment of WTF news! The stories that make you scratch your temple and say “What The Heck!” First up, we have a HOAX straight out of Texas! Fans of Chick-Fil-A were tricked when pranksters decided to post signs saying “coming soon” locals started celebrating and even lining up outside only to find out it was all a big joke! Next are you here for an app that BANS filters and allows you to only post pictures straight from the camera roll! In effort to bring back authenticity, one app is gaining popularity among users who want to find a sense of reality in the cyber world. Find out more on WTF News with Headkrack below!

Texas Chick-Fil-A Hoax, An App That Bans Filters & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com

