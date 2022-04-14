Exclusive: Jude Law & Eddie Redmayne Talk ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,’ Their Potterverse Preferences, Unforgettable Fan Interactions & More!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Are you feeling magical today?

That sound you hear is the readying of wands from Potterheads across the world hours before the theatrical release of epic Fantasy-Thriller ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

In the third and final ‘Fantastic’ film, Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Peep the trailer below:

The film features an ensemble cast led by Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, 2-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, and Mads Mikkelsen.

“It was kind of a no brainer. Would you like to play Albus Dumbledore? Yes, I would,” said Law in an interview with Ashley & Company. “The major lure was the opportunity to to fill in gaps and go back and explore themes and sides of his character that were hinted at in the books and suggested in the films. It felt like I’d been in preparation subconsciously from the minute I started reading the books to my children.

There’s just so much in the character to mine and to investigate as an actor. And that’s before you even get into this extraordinary world of magic. I remember Eddie telling me if there’s a situation or a problem with a scene, remember you’ve got magic at your disposal. The scene in Berlin when I had to basically pass on information to the team went from being a scene where I was passing over maps to a scene with a magic hat and all sorts of things flying around.”

We caught up with Jude and Eddie who talked the magical movie-of-the-moment, their Potterverse preferences, unforgettable fan interactions, and more in our interview you can watch below:

As an added bonus, we also chatted with Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol who play forbidden muggle/witch couple Jacob Kowalsky and Queenie Goldstein. Check it out:

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” was directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling & Steve Kloves, based upon a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film was produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram and Tim Lewis.

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ hits UK theaters on April 8, 2022 and U.S. cinemas tomorrow, April 15, 2022.

Exclusive: Jude Law & Eddie Redmayne Talk 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore,' Their Potterverse Preferences, Unforgettable Fan Interactions & More!

