101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

A Kroger employee was arrested for being involved in a shooting in the Hyde Park Kroger parking lot.

His name is Kevion Howze, 23, could spend 22 years in prison if he is found guilty of attempted murder, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and felonious assault, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters explained.

Howze is accused of being involved in the March 25 shooting. Howze, a Kroger employee, was working when he and the victim began arguing inside the store, according to court documents. (Fox19)

Cincinnati: Man Indicted For Shooting In Hyde Park Kroger Parking Lot was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: