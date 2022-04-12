101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Monica Denise never met a red carpet she couldn’t slay. The vocal powerhouse channeled both light and dark energies at the CMT Music Awards. The award-winning singer hit the red carpet of the 56th annual ceremony in a black Rick Owens ensemble from the designer’s Spring/Summer 22 collection.

She kept the accessories on the lighter side and partnered the look with a pair of black sunglasses.

The R&B crooner later took the stage at the awards show clad in a cream-colored monochrome pants suit. With the sunglasses removed, she revealed a gorgeous beauty beat that featured a bright eyeshadow that highlighted her face.

Monica’s polar opposite red carpet and stage looks are the epitome of good girl vs bad girl. If we know anything about the southern belle, it’s that she can pull off just about any outfit she wants to. Whether it’s a sophisticated suit or an edgy black ensemble, she can master all looks and everything in between.

When it comes to fashion, Monica can do no wrong. She is one of those celebrities who doesn’t frequent the red carpet as much as she should, but she brings the fire when she does. What do you think? Do you love Monica’s CMT Music Awards look?

Monica Denise Rocks An Edgy Rick Owens Look At The CMT Music Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

