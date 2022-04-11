Incognito
HomeIncognito

Morray Speaks On Representing For Fayetteville At Dreamville Festival

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Dreamville Festival proved to be one of the livest events of the year in music so far, and Posted On The Corner was there to get a few exclusives with some of your favorite emcees that graced the stage.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Fayetteville’s rising rap star Morray gave us a preview of his pre-performance excitement, which was clear as day in both his voice and demeanor. As always, Incognito also pulled out his signature round of rapid fire questions that further proved the Street Sermons emcee has one of the most entertaining personalities in hip-hop.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Peep our exclusive with Morray at Dreamville Festival below on Posted On The Corner:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Morray Speaks On Representing For Fayetteville At Dreamville Festival  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Janelle Monae Shows Off Her Beach Body In…

 10 hours ago
04.11.22

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose…

 10 hours ago
04.11.22

7 Times Summer Walker Switched Up Her Hair

 12 hours ago
04.11.22

Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Bod In…

 3 days ago
04.09.22
Photos