News
HomeNews

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter Feud With Jimmy Kimmel

Greene and Kimmel have been engaged in a good old-fashioned Twitter beef.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Reps Gohmert, Biggs, And Taylor Greene Discuss President Biden's Justice Department

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Listen: On a good day, Marjorie Taylor Greene and logic are what magnets are to plastic, but ever since late show host Jimmy Kimmel told a joke implying that Will Smith should slap her like he did Chris Rock over her remarks about Ketanji Brown Jackson, Greene has shown the boundlessness of her delusion, hypocrisy and her hypersensitivity—and to be honest, her klanny-nanny meltdown is becoming pretty damn hilarious to watch.

Grene tweeted about the joke Wednesday going full KK-Karen calling Kimmel’s remarks “threats of violence” and claiming she’s reported said “threats” to the Capitol police. Since then, Greene and Kimmel have been engaged in a good old-fashioned Twitter beef.

Well, it actually isn’t much of a beef. For it to be beef, both parties would need to be invested in the conflict. In this case, MTG appears to be big mad while Kimmel is bigmeh. 

“Officer? I would like to report a joke,” Kimmel responded to Greene’s fake damsel in distress routine.

MTG responded to Kimmel by, well, losing her damn mind.

You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your ‘jokes’ on @ABC,” she tweeted. “This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me. How many new death threats will I get that are your fans?”

Bruh—what?

First of all, what racism? Greene and Kimmel are both white AF. Secondly, misogyny? This coming from the self-MAGA-manny-fied woman who reduced women everywhere down to the “weaker sex” formed from “Adam’s rib?” This is like if Clarence Thomas called his own wife out for her systemic racism.

MTG even went as far as to call Kimmel out for dog-whistling. This demonstrably racist and Islamaphobic white nationalist is really out here cribbing terminology made popular by anti-white racism advocates. Booooy, my 2022 bingo card continues to be way off.

As far as her claims of violent threats against her, the fine folks on Twitter had a field day pointing out with receipts that she has blatantly called for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Squad, and Democrats in general.

Others pointed out that while Greene is clutching her pearls over Kimmel’s joke, she also praised Smith for smacking Rock—so, what the hell is she even mad about?

As for Kimmel, he appeared to continue to not GAF about whatever the hell MTG is babbling about.

That prompted MTG to claim that Kimmel’s fans have been harassing her. She had voice recordings no one could possibly authenticate that purported to show at least two men (who sounded like the same man, honestly) saying they would love to see her get pummeled by Smith.

To be fair, MTG is a terrible human being and people like to fantasize about terrible human beings getting beat up. Plus, how is this worse than her being caught on video stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Greene even thanked Matt Gaetz, the commander-in-sexual-violence-allegations, for backing her in her Kimmel rage and defending the “weaker sex.” (This woman is really out here trying to make calling women weak a campaign slogan.)

The fact that every complaint Greene posts about this benign Kimmel joke only makes her look more ridiculous to nearly everyone and gets her dragged up and down the internet makes this whole non-troversy fun to watch. This is just pure comedy.

SEE ALSO:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Being A Huge Snowflake Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Will Smith Joke

The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem

Karens

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

36 photos Launch gallery

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

Continue reading 'Karen' Strikes Again: Women Weaponizing Their Whiteness

'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People

[caption id="attachment_4216959" align="alignnone" width="773"] Source: Twitter / Twitter[/caption] (opens in a new tabUPDATED: 8:40 a.m. ET, Jan. 7, 2022 -- While they never really went anywhere, Karens and their Karening -- white women amplifying and weaponizing their privileges when it comes to exerting their purported moral authorities -- are apparently making a serious comeback. The pandemic seemed to bring them out in hordes before the unfortunate phenomenon died down, but now they're coming back with a major vengeance. But one constant throughout it all has been how Karens keep getting immortalized on the viral videos in which they and their racism are unwittingly starring. MORE: The Most Outrageous ‘Karen’ Moments Of 2021 And so it followed that the new year began in part with a white woman violently attacking a Black man at a hotel in Brazil because he was served before she was. A bystander recorded the encounter on a video that showed a Black man minding his own business and standing at a counter in a Hilton hotel in Rio de Janiero on New Year’s Day as an out of control white woman overcome with anger had to be physically restrained because she couldn't comprehend a Black person being prioritized over her. But the Black man is a Hilton Diamond Member, which affords him perks and benefits that are not extended to hotel customers without that same status. That means he gets served first. And that explains why the white woman broke free of the men restraining her and lunged at the Black man and grabbed his head trying in vain to pull him away from the counter. Instead, the Black man -- knowing he can't hit a woman -- pivoted to her partner and literally punched him unconscious. Watch the prime example of Karening unfold below. https://twitter.com/monty_sexton/status/1477181245750755331?s=20   With the proliferation of all the Karens, it can be hard to keep track of them, especially amid ongoing protests against the very racism that they represent. And if you thought Karens could only be women, get your sexist mind out of the racial gutter. There have been a growing number of instances of white men unknowingly vying against their female counterparts (though there doesn't seem to be anything more irresistible to police officers than a white woman's tears, but we digress...) to one-up each other's irrational anti-Black racism. Those folks have been Christened as "Karen's Husband." We met one earlier when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands. In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space. Previously, one notorious Karen had an unwanted moment of international attention when a woman named Amy Cooper claimed to be deathly afraid of a Black man because he asked her to put her dog on a leash in New York City's Central Park where bird-watching is popular. Oh, and because it is against the rules to have dogs off leashes in the public park. It was one of the more egregious instances of Karen trying to police a Black person under flagrantly racist pretenses. [caption id="attachment_3948076" align="alignnone" width="930"] Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter[/caption]   The incident unfolded early on the 2020 Memorial Day holiday after Christian Cooper (obviously, no relation) spotted Karen's dog off the leash in a part of Central Park called the Ramble. The video begins directly afterward and shows Karen, clearly embarrassed at being rightfully called out, reacting mercilessly on both human and canine levels, fumbling to put the leash on her dog while scrambling to call police at the same time. In doing so, she appeared to be choking, lifting and dragging her dog by the leash. Karen can be seen and heard repeating in a shaky voice on her phone that "there's an African American man threatening my life." Christian Cooper's video, of course, showed that the only apparent threat came when Karen moved aggressively toward him despite his pleas for her to stop advancing in his direction. Watch the video below. https://twitter.com/melodyMcooper/status/1264965252866641920?s=20 Prior to that madness, a social media debate broke out over the racial connotation behind the name Karen, with white women claiming it was the "N-word for white women." But not all of these videos have a racial undertone to them, either. Many of the so-called Karens show just as much negative energy toward their fellow white folks as they do to Black people. The underlying theme each time remains the same -- how dare anybody go against what Karen says? https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1263208102951743488?s=20 That privileged attitude, however, has not prevailed as it used to not so long ago when an earlier incarnation of the Karens -- BBQ Becky -- dominated the news cycle by calling the police on Black people who were somehow exhibiting threatening behavior by participating in everyday activities that included but were definitely not limited to having a cookout, selling Girl Scout cookies and studying in a university library. [caption id="attachment_3799341" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: YouTube[/caption] Karens were already rising to infamy before the coronavirus pandemic set in. But as the COVID-19 crisis has continued, so have the Karens, undeterred in getting their points across. From questioning why a Black police officer was "breaking into" his own home to assaulting workers at a Red Lobster restaurant who were only enforcing social distancing guidelines to finding a UPS worker "suspicious" for delivering packages to threatening pharmacy employees, the coronavirus has emboldened Karens across the world. Another hallmark of the Karen videos is the decided absence of police violence. In one video, a Karen is joined by a throng of other Karens at a playground, one of the many places initially ruled off-limits during the pandemic. The video opens with a police officer politely and patiently asking the lead Karen to kindly leave since playgrounds were closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among the young. But the head Karen in charge had other ideas and decided to mouth off to the cop, who gave her multiple chances to leave before he finally arrested her. We shudder to think of the police treatment a Black person would have received for exhibiting the same behavior. That came after a male Karen blocked a Black delivery driver from leaving a gated community and called the police over the same kind of misguided suspicions that white folks have been known to have when they see Black and brown skin. https://www.facebook.com/765180603/videos/10163890984630604/ Listen to the 911 call "Ken" made reporting the "suspicious" delivery driver. https://twitter.com/Korbettmosesly/status/1373360737922347009?s=20 For the full Karen experience of living life feeling like there are no consequences and repercussions for one's own actions, scroll down for a hearty dose of Karens' collective reality as documented in the growing number of videos below.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter Feud With Jimmy Kimmel  was originally published on newsone.com

Leave a Reply

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Loni Love Confirms ‘The Real’ Is Ending After…

 8 hours ago
04.08.22

T.I. Confronted Comedian Who Took Dig At His…

 12 hours ago
04.08.22

Listen To Black Women: Should Women Go 50/50…

 16 hours ago
04.08.22

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In…

 18 hours ago
04.08.22
Photos