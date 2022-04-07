Cincy
Joe Burrow: To Throw The First Pitch At The Reds Opening Day

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at the Cincinnati Reds’ opening day game.

Coach Zac Taylor will catch Joe’s pitch.

Ja’Marr Chase will present the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Award to Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India.

This is a great look for Cincinnati. Hopefully, the Bengals can pass on some of that good luck to the Reds this season.

Take a look at what the Reds twitted below:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>See you soon, AFC champs.<br><br>Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Zac Taylor will be at GABP for <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedsOpeningDay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RedsOpeningDay</a&gt;❗ <a href=”https://t.co/b1sD3CTtiy”>pic.twitter.com/b1sD3CTtiy</a></p>&mdash; Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) <a href=”https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1511463180123447297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>April 5, 2022</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 

Joe Burrow: To Throw The First Pitch At The Reds Opening Day  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

