Rep. Greene Calls Kimmel Joke 'Threat Of Violence'

You know how conservatives pride themselves on being the party of “everyone is so sensitive these days?” These are the people who toss around the “snowflake” insult at anyone who lacks appreciation for soft-at-best bigotry while going to war against critical race theory they know nothing about and drafting legislation to protect white people’s fragile feelings—but we’re the ones who need thicker skin.
For a perfect example of white conservatives who pretend to lament today’s hypersensitivity while being the whiniest Karens from KK-Karensville, look no further than Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
On Wednesday, Greene got her Klan-taloons all in a bunch over possibly one of the most basic and relatively harmless jokes ever told by late show host Jimmy Kimmel.
“Marjorie Taylor Greene—this woman, ‘Klan mom,’ is especially upset with the three Republicans who said they’ll vote ‘yes’ on Ketanji Brown Jackson who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’”
“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel continued.
Now, come on, y’all—if Chris Rock’s joke directed at Jada Pinkett-Smith that prompted Will Smith to smack him was harmless, then so was Kimmel’s. And yet, MTG got so sensitive about it that she’s calling Kimmell out for “threats of violence” against her and, in turn, threatening legal action against the comedian for, well, being a comedian.
Bruh, I better never hear Bargain Basement Ann Coulter ever even insinuate that anyone else is a “snowflake” ever again.
Also, “threats of violence?” First of all, even if Kimmel’s joke was meant to be taken seriously, it would be more of a wish for violence than a threat.
Secondly, this couldn’t be the same MTG who whined about suspected Capitol rioters being mistreated in jail. This woman who thinks a simple joke is a call for violence couldn’t be the same MTG who spoke at a conservative convention organized by loud and proud white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who, during the rally, expressed enthusiastic support for Vladimir Putin and the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine. This ain’t the same MTG who has been caught on video stalking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex like she was the antagonist in some D-list knock-off of Cape Fear, is it?
I’m going to need Greene to stop playing. She can’t be serious.
Wait, yes—yes she is.
A spokesperson for Greene’s office told Insider that it “takes all threats of violence towards the Congresswoman very seriously.”
“Last night, Jimmy Kimmel called for violence to be committed against Congresswoman Greene,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It will not be tolerated.”
Insider noted that the “Capitol Police recently sought to bolster its response to violent threats against lawmakers on the Hill, in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riots.”
So, Greene has been a fierce supporter of accused perpetrators of the Caucasian Crybaby Coup on the Capitol, but now she’s trying to ride the anti-Jan. 6 riot wave to make erroneous claims that a clear joke made on television counts as a “violent threat against lawmakers.” What a snowflake.
Insider also noted, “It’s not immediately clear if Kimmel’s comment on Wednesday was considered a violent threat by the force.”
It better not be. Conservatives are so damn sensitive these days.
1. Residential quota 'Karen'1 of 36
2. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 2 of 36
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick "Pre-order Patriarchy Blues" Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
3. School Committee ‘Karen’
3 of 36
4. Tigger flag Karen
4 of 36
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
5. Victoria's Secret Karen
5 of 36
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
6. Mailbox Karen
6 of 36
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
7. Karen goes shopping at Ross
7 of 36
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
8. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition8 of 36
9. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 9 of 36
10. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
10 of 36
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
11. Courtside Karen
11 of 36
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
12. Arlo SoHo Karen
12 of 36
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
13. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
13 of 36
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Becoming Abolitionists by Derecka Purnell (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
14. 'Karen' the angry neighbor14 of 36
15. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument15 of 36
16. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
16 of 36
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
17. St. Louis 'Karen'17 of 36
18. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men18 of 36
19. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
19 of 36
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
20. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video20 of 36
21. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
21 of 36
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
22. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait22 of 36
23. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’23 of 36
24. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
24 of 36
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
25. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"25 of 36
26. Karen's husband
26 of 36
27. Karen's other husband27 of 36
28.
28 of 36
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
29.
29 of 36
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
30.
30 of 36
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
31.
31 of 36
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
32.
32 of 36
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
33.33 of 36
34.
34 of 36
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
35.
35 of 36
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
36.
36 of 36
