Now we know which celebrity can make Megan Thee Stallion fan out! The ‘Hot Girl’ rapper is apparently a huge fan of icon Queen Latifah, and she paid homage to Queen by posting a picture of the two of them, at the Oscars, to her Instagram account.

We felt Megan’s excitement in her caption as she confessed to fans her love for Queen Latifah. The two posed for a picture together backstage at the Oscars right before Megan performed, and it just so happened they were color-coordinated! “Y’all don’t know how long I’ve been looking for these pictures we took this right before I performed ! I was like not we matchingggg @queenlatifah I love and admire you so much I was shook at the Oscar’s.” captioned Megan.

Both ladies looked absolutely gorgeous in shades of yellow. Megan’s followers were just as shook as she was by the pictures. It’s a rare sighting when Queen Latifah is seen out and about, so of course her comment section was jumping.

One fan commented, “Iconiccccc .” While another follower commented that they looked just like twins. Another follower agreed, calling them “Mother & daughter,” and stylist Zerina Akers wrote, “Yesssss my FAVES.”

We love to see Black women celebrating each other and giving each other their flowers. Thanks for sharing this beautiful moment with the world, Megan!

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment With Queen Latifah At The Oscar’s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

